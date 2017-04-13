Azerbaijan to cut dependence on import of thermoplastic polymers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will reduce dependence on import of polyethylene and polypropylene, Farid Jafarov, head of SOCAR Polymer project, told reporters Apr. 13.

A new polypropylene production plant is planned to be commissioned in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in the first quarter of 2018, while a polyethylene production plant in the third quarter of 2018, Trend reports.

The project is being implemented according to schedule.

"Approximately 60 percent of the work has already been completed,” he added. “The project consists of two parts. The construction of a polypropylene production plant has been completed by 73 percent, while a polyethylene production plant - by more than 30 percent."

He added that the plants’ polypropylene and polyethylene can be used in the medical industry, light industry and in any other field where plastic is used.

Jafarov said that polypropylene and polyethylene produced at those plants will meet the highest international quality standards.

"Of course, meeting the needs of the country’s domestic market will be a priority after launching the production,” he said. “Polypropylene and polyethylene are expected to be exported to the foreign markets, in particular to Turkey, Russia and European countries in the long term. Some 30 percent of the total production volume will be supplied for domestic needs."

As for the jobs created within the project, he added that at present over 3,000 people are involved in construction work and 300 permanent jobs will be created after the completion of the construction.

The total cost of SOCAR Polymer’s project is $750 million, 60 percent of which is financed through Gazprombank JSC.

News.Az

News.Az