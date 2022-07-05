Azerbaijan to determine requirements for cyber security processes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Requirements for cyber security processes will be determined in Azerbaijan, it was reflected in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Information, Informatization and Information Protection”, News.az reports.

In accordance with the Decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the rules for ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure in the Republic of Azerbaijan by agreeing with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within 3 months.

In accordance with the decree, the requirements for the personnel, technological resources, and processes of the cyber security service provider and the general requirements for the security of critical information infrastructure must be determined in these rules.

