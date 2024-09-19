Azerbaijan to draw up transparency report ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will prepare and submit a transparency report ahead of the COP29 climate conference, which is set to take place in Baku this November.

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-designate, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, announced this during his interview with Real TV, News.Az reports.Babayeva explained that at COP29, countries are expected to present transparency reports detailing their climate initiatives. He noted that Azerbaijan aims to set an example by submitting this important document before the conference begins.Additionally, Babayev announced that Azerbaijan will highlight several green projects at COP29, with a notable emphasis on initiatives in the Karabakh region. He added that projects from other regions of Azerbaijan will also be showcased, providing a valuable opportunity for the country to present its environmental efforts.

