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Transparency Report
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Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) is ready for submission this week, marking a significant step in our commitment to the Paris Agreement, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources said on Monday.18 Nov 2024-13:59
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Azerbaijan will prepare and submit a transparency report ahead of the COP29 climate conference, which is set to take place in Baku this November.19 Sep 2024-12:26
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Azerbaijan calls on all parties to make early submissions of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) in advance of the COP29 climate summit.30 Aug 2024-12:59
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