Azerbaijan to export tea and pomegranate to Germany

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has said the country will export tea and pomegranate to Germany, AzerTag reports.

“A preliminary agreement on this was reached this January as part of an export mission to Germany that involved 18 companies,” Mustafayev told a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh district. “We also signed an agreement to export pomegranate juice to Sweden.”

According to the minister, initial agreements were reached on export of milk and dairy products, juice, confectionery, furniture, pipes, metal structures and other construction materials to Pakistan and Afghanistan, and on export of meat, pomegranate juice and cosmetic and medical products made of Naftalan oil to Qatar.

