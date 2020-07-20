Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions

Azerbaijan will gradually ease coronavirus restrictions at the next stages, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The presidential assistant recalled that the strict quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 5.

“If the positive situation in connection with the coronavirus continues in Azerbaijan, then the activity in other spheres may be resumed. However, it is necessary not to create conditions for the reintroduction of a strict quarantine regime,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      