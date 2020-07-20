Azerbaijan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will gradually ease coronavirus restrictions at the next stages, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The presidential assistant recalled that the strict quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 5.

“If the positive situation in connection with the coronavirus continues in Azerbaijan, then the activity in other spheres may be resumed. However, it is necessary not to create conditions for the reintroduction of a strict quarantine regime,” he added.

News.Az