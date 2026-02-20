Azerbaijan to host 15th OTS Economy and Trade Ministers' meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Rovnag Abdullayev, participated in the 14th Meeting of Ministers responsible for Economy and Trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Assan Darbayev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev hailed the development of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the OTS in recent years. He also highlighted significant steps that had been undertaken by Azerbaijan towards deepening economic relations and facilitating mutual trade within OTS member states. He also stated that the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund’s operational activities would serve as a catalyst for deeper regional economic integration.

During the meeting, discussions focused on advancing economic cooperation within the OTS, with a special emphasis on facilitating trade, promoting investments, digital transformation, and other issues. Participants also exchanged views on enhancing transport and logistics partnerships, as well as boosting the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Communique of the 14th Meeting, "Memorandum of Understanding on Partnership in Trade" and the approval of several strategic documents.

Participants agreed to hold the 15th Meeting of Ministers in charge of Economy and Trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan in the second half of 2026.

Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev also met with Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye Sezai Uçarmak on the margins of the event. Discussions centered on strengthening the Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic partnership, promoting non-oil sectors, digital commerce, and exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

