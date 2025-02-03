Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the 2026 summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), where heads of state and government will convene.

The summit will take place as part of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, a platform for fostering cooperation and strengthening trust among Asian nations, News.Az reports citing Hurriyet.

CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay has told local media that Baku will also host an extraordinary meeting of the body's foreign ministers council in 2025.

During his visit to Baku, Sarybay held several discussions with Azerbaijani officials on the preparations for upcoming talks.

The most recent CICA event took place online on Dec. 17, 2024. It was attended by 27 member countries, three observer states and eight international partner organizations.

During the gathering, the chairmanship of CICA was officially transferred from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan for the 2024-2026 period.

