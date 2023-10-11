Azerbaijan to host int’l conference “International Transport-Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International conference themed "International Transport-Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" will be held on November 16-17 in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region, News.Az reports.

The Conference co-organized by the office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of the East Zangezur economic region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education.

The event will focus on the impact of international transport corridors on the economic development of the Eurasian continent, the opening of the Zangezur corridor and its integration into existing transport systems, the development and digitalization of these systems, use of innovative customs mechanisms in the countries along the corridor.

The conference will be held on 16 at the Zangilan Convention Center (city of Zangilan), and on 17 November at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard (city of Baku).

News.Az