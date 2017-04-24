Azerbaijan to impose heavy fines for prostitution and gambling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will impose heavy fines for prostitution and gambling along with administrative penalties.

This is reflected in a draft law introducing amendment to Article 244 (maintenance of brothels) and 244-1 (organization and maintenance of a gambling house), according to APA.

According to the draft law, before the words “a fine of 2,500 manats to 3,500 manats” shall be added before the words “400 hours” in the first paragraph of Article 244 (the organization and maintenance of brothels or provision of accommodation for this provision).

In the first paragraph of Article 244 (the organization and maintenance of a gambling house), the words “a fine of 10,000 manats to 15,000 manats” shall be added before the words “up to two years”.

The draft law will be discussed at the parliament’s plenary session on April 25.

