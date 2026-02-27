Azerbaijan to introduce age limits for social media access

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to introduce age restrictions for access to social networks, following a new presidential order aimed at protecting children from harmful online content.

The document, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, outlines measures to strengthen legal and technological safeguards for minors in the digital environment, News.Az reports.

According to the order, the rapid development of information and communication technologies in Azerbaijan has significantly increased the role of social media in public life. Officials say the early and widespread use of these platforms by children, combined with the growing scale of online content production and consumption, requires updated regulation to address modern technological, social and security challenges.

The decree cites international research and global practice indicating that children’s psychological well being, safety and healthy development require special legal protections and technological safeguards in the digital sphere. It stresses that states should play a direct role in protecting children’s privacy, dignity and security online.

In line with this approach, Azerbaijan plans to tighten oversight of social network operations. The proposed framework would introduce obligations for platforms to reduce risks to minors, enhance data protection standards and implement stronger safety mechanisms.

The order highlights the importance of parental control tools, in platform safety systems and age appropriate content filters. It also emphasises the need to foster digital literacy, critical thinking and responsible online behaviour among children and teenagers.

Under the directive, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must, within three months, prepare draft legislation regulating the protection of children from harmful content and influences on social networks. The proposed measures will include the introduction of age limits during user registration.

The Cabinet has also been tasked with developing rules governing the use of mobile and electronic devices in preschool groups and general education institutions. Educational curricula are expected to be updated to include topics such as digital literacy, cybersecurity and responsible online conduct.

In addition, the government plans to launch public awareness campaigns targeting parents, teachers and children, and to support research into children’s digital wellbeing.

Officials say the initiative is intended to create a safer online environment for young users while adapting national legislation to evolving global standards in digital governance.

