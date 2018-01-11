Azerbaijan to launch another satellite in spring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work on the development of Azerspace-2 satellite and its launch vehicle runs in accordance with the schedule.

Azerspace-2 satellite is planned to be launched into orbit in April 2018, the head of Azercosmos OJSC, Rashad Nabiyev, said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev and dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives.

"Azerspace-2, along with the expansion of the coverage zone, will become a reserve for Azerspace-1, which is already in orbit, which will allow us to provide customers with even more reliable services," Trend cited Nabiyev as saying.

The satellite will be launched from the Kourou space center using the Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle. French company Arianespace, which earlier launched Azerbaijan's first satellite Azerspace/Africasat-1a, will send the satellite into the orbit (45 degrees east longitude).

