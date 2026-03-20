US ramps up strikes on Iranian fleet near Strait of Hormuz

The escalation is part of a broader Pentagon strategy aimed at reducing threats from Iranian boats, mines and cruise missiles that have disrupted shipping in the vital waterway since early March. If successful, the US may begin sending warships through the strait and escort commercial vessels in and out of the Persian Gulf, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Officials say the operation could take several weeks to fully dismantle Iran’s network of assets affecting traffic through the chokepoint, which carries about 20% of global oil exports and a large share of international trade.

The disruption has already driven oil prices higher, with Brent crude briefly surpassing $119 per barrel before settling at $108.65 on Thursday.

At a Pentagon briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kaine confirmed that A-10 “Warthog” aircraft and Apache helicopters are actively engaged in operations over the strait and nearby coastal areas.

He added that some allied forces are also using Apache helicopters to counter Iranian drone threats targeting regional infrastructure.