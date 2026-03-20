Another Iranian general reportedly killed in Israeli strike - VIDEO
Source: Getty Images
Brigadier General Kavus Dehroudi, commander of special forces in Iran's Fars Province, has been killed in an Israeli strike, News.Az reports.
The same reports allege that heavy bombardment is targeting military sites in and around Bandar Abbas, a key strategic port city in southern Iran.
Brigadier General Kavus Dehroudi, commander of special forces in Iran's Fars Province
No official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities.
March 20, 2026
By Nijat Babayev