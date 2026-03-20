Another Iranian general reportedly killed in Israeli strike - VIDEO

Another Iranian general reportedly killed in Israeli strike - VIDEO

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Brigadier General Kavus Dehroudi, commander of special forces in Iran's Fars Province, has been killed in an Israeli strike, News.Az reports.

The same reports allege that heavy bombardment is targeting military sites in and around Bandar Abbas, a key strategic port city in southern Iran.

Brigadier General Kavus Dehroudi, commander of special forces in Iran's Fars Province

No official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities.

News.Az