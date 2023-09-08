Azerbaijan to launch another stage of return to liberated Aghali village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has hosted a draw among the families, which will be relocated to Aghali village of Zangilan district as part of another stage of return to the village, News.Az reports.

Members of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, members of the Zangilan District Executive Authority Office as well as 25 families (123 people) attended the draw ceremony.

The main goal of the event is to ensure the objectivity and transparency of the resettlement of the former IDPs.

The former IDPs soon to be relocated to the village of Aghali expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the care and attention shown to them.

