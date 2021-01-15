Azerbaijan to launch COVID-19 vaccination next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will begin vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic next week, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers, said in an interview with TRT Avaz.

He noted that both Turkey and Azerbaijan purchased Chinese-made vaccines.

According to Mammadov, cooperation with Turkey on this issue will continue.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey purchase the same vaccines. As in all matters, this time Azerbaijan also showed solidarity with Turkey,” the spokesman added.

News.Az