Azerbaijan to launch new state e-mail system

A new state e-mail system will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

He made this announcement at the III summit of IT heads of state agencies held in Baku.

“The new postal system, which is based on the Domino system, will allow for a variety of extra services,” Mammadov said.

“The first Azerbaijani-language interface will be released. A centralized XDR solution will be given to protect end users of governmental institutions, and a mass SMS service will be active starting this year,” he added.

News.Az