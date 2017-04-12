Azerbaijan to promote its ICT products at Belarus exhibition

Azerbaijan to promote its ICT products at Belarus exhibition

Azerbaijan will promote its ICT products at an exhibition to be held in Belarus, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade, AzerTag reports.

He added that Azerbaijan will also have its national booth at an exhibition in Moscow, AzerTag reports.

