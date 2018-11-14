Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to send export missions to three countries by the end of 2018

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to send export missions to three countries by the end of 2018

Azerbaijan will send export missions to three countries by the end of this year, said acting President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, AzerTag reports.

The export missions will be dispatched to Berlin, the capital of Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      