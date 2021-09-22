Azerbaijan to supply gas to liberated areas based on "green energy" zone concept

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas supply to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] will be carried out in accordance with the concept of creating a zone of "green energy", Azerigas Production Association told Trend.

The association reminded that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been declared a zone of "green energy".

"Currently, the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, based on various options, analyzes the issues of energy supply to these territories. Following the analysis, in accordance with the concept of "green energy" zone, a decision will be made on the gas supply to the liberated territories, and the implementation of appropriate measures will begin," added the association.

News.Az