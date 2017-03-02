Azerbaijan to supply hazelnuts to Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Special interest is paid to a stand of Azerbaijan at the Gulfood 2017 exhibition which is being held in Dubai, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message March 2.

As a result of the talks conducted between representatives of Azerbaijani and Spanish companies as part of the exhibition, one of Azerbaijani companies has already received an order to supply 128 tons of hazelnuts to the Spanish city of Valencia, the ministry said.

Trend reports citing the ministry that the representatives of Azerbaijani companies also met with Saudi Arabian businessmen as part of the exhibition.

During the meeting, the talks were held to export Azerbaijani meat and meat products to Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

According to the message, the issue of establishing the Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian joint ventures was also discussed at the meeting.

An agreement was made as part of the meetings to supply Azerbaijani pomegranate juice to Kuwait and the country’s milk powder products to Dubai, the ministry said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Spain amounted to $39.25 million in January 2017, which is by 13.3 times more compared to January 2016. Thus, $35.8 million of that amount accounted for the export of Azerbaijani goods to Spain.

News.Az

