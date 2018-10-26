Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly relations not directed against other countries: ombudsman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Friendly relations of Azerbaijan and Turkey aren’t directed against other countries, Turkish Chief Ombudsman Seref Malkoc said.

He made the remarks Oct. 26 as part of the session “Interactive discussion on the role of youth, women, parliament, civil society and other stakeholders on the way of the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals” during the Baku Forum on Sustainable Development as part of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

The ombudsman noted that Armenians occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

As a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, there are more than one million refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan, he said.

“Turkey opened the doors to three million Syrian refugees,” he noted. “Some of their family members died in the war, this is a tragedy. Turkey is taking steps to solve this problem.”

He added that fraternal relations exist between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The presidents of both countries demonstrate close relations in all spheres, and these friendly relations aren’t directed against other countries,” the ombudsman said.

Held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum that kicked off Oct. 25 brought together 581 delegates from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

News.Az

