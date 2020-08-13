Azerbaijan-Turkey military-technical cooperation is crucial for the stability of the region - Military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Turkey military-technical cooperation is at the highest level today, Military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He noted that this cooperation is developing on the basis of Heydar Aliyev's "one nation, two states" principle.

"Military-technical cooperation is one of the main components of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations. Turkish militaries once played a huge role in the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The armed forces of the two countries periodically conduct joint military exercises. Besides, Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan carry out their mission as part of the Turkish contingent. But it should also be noted that Turkish servicemen were also trained by our specialists here, in particular the management of air defense systems, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," he said.

The expert also stressed that military-technical cooperation between Baku and Ankara is of great importance for the restoration of peace and strengthening of stability in the region.

