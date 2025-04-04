Azerbaijan, Türkiye agree to boost export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan, Türkiye agree to boost export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Friday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar to assess the cooperation on strategically important energy security projects.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Nakhchivan - Türkiye Energy Transmission project and Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria “Green Energy Corridor” project, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s “Azerenerji” OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) singed an operating agreement to increase the export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye.

News.Az