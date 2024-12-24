Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss intensifying joint military drills

Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev held a meeting with Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

Bayraktaroglu is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.The meeting focused on the current status and future prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The importance of intensifying joint exercises to advance the knowledge and skills of militarypersonnel of both fraternal states was emphasized.During the meeting, the sides also engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on various other issues of common interest.

News.Az