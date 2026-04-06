Putin orders all agencies to provide emergency aid

Putin orders all agencies to provide emergency aid

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The Russian leader directs Ministry of Emergency Situations and Dagestan authorities to assist flood victims.

Following record-breaking precipitation in Dagestan, President Vladimir Putin ordered Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov and regional head Sergey Melikov to ensure rapid aid delivery. A comprehensive review of the crisis is set for a high-level meeting on Tuesday, April 7, News.Az reports, citing ТАСС.

News.Az