Russia and Saudi Arabia to launch visa-free travel on May 11

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A mutual visa-free agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia will take effect on May 11, allowing citizens to stay for up to 90 days per year for non-work purposes, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the two countries comes into force on May 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On May 11, 2026, the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation and citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed in Riyadh on December 1, 2025, comes into force," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In accordance with this agreement, Russian citizens "may enter and stay in Saudi Arabia without visas for a continuous period or for a total of no more than 90 days during a calendar year provided that they do not engage in labor activity, receive an education, or reside in the kingdom," the ministry added.

"Russian citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia for the aforementioned purposes, as well as to perform the Hajj or Umrah during the Hajj period, must still obtain an appropriate visa," according to the statement.

"Similar rights are granted to citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when visiting the Russian Federation," the ministry noted.

News.Az