Kremlin says Ukraine peace talks paused as US shifts focus

Kremlin says Ukraine peace talks paused as US shifts focus

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Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have been put on hold, with the Kremlin blaming shifting priorities in the United States.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said trilateral talks have become difficult to organize, suggesting Washington is currently focused on other global challenges, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

U.S.-mediated peace efforts have recently stalled as attention has turned toward the ongoing conflict involving Iran, now entering its sixth week.

Peskov said Moscow is not aware of any confirmed plans for U.S. envoys to visit Kyiv after the Orthodox Easter period. However, both Russia and Ukraine continue to maintain separate communication channels with Washington.

Ukrainian officials say envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Kyiv after April 12 in an effort to revive negotiations. The visit would mark their first trip as part of mediation efforts led by Donald Trump.

Ukraine hopes renewed talks could secure stronger U.S. security guarantees aimed at preventing further Russian advances after a ceasefire.

But disagreements persist. Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested such guarantees could depend on Ukraine withdrawing from the Donbas region, including territory it still controls.

That claim was rejected by Marco Rubio, who said the United States cannot offer security guarantees until the war ends.

News.Az