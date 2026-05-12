Azerbaijan, Türkiye exchange views on risk assessment in banking and insurance sectors

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A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a working visit to Türkiye’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (IPRSA).

During the meetings, the parties held extensive discussions and exchanged experience on risk assessment related to money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) in the banking and insurance sectors. The discussions also focused on methodologies for implementing supervisory measures, including on-site and off-site inspections, risk-based supervision approaches, as well as the application of sanctions in this area, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az