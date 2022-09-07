Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore ways of enhancing investment co-operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Ambassador of Türkiye to the country Cahit Bagci, Trend reports citing Jabbarov's Twitter post.

"The meeting the expansion of the investment cooperation with Turkish companies, as well as investments in infrastructure projects. Furthermore, we emphasized the contribution of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to our partnership," the minister tweeted.

News.Az