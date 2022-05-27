Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink economic partnership agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister on Twitter, News.az reports.

"During the meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mustafa Varank, we talked about the strong ties between our countries, the development of economic relations and the establishment of joint institutions to strengthen cooperation in small and medium business, industry, as well as standardization and metrology. We also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the brotherly country to strengthen our economic partnership," the Minister said.

News.Az