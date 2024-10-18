Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull global security challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as part of his working trip to Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The discussions covered various aspects of the allied relations, cooperation within regional and international organizations, current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as global security challenges.The FMs stressed the growing importance of consultation mechanisms such as the "3+3" format against the background of the rapidly evolving security environment in the region and worldwide. They noted the significance of collaboration in combatting common threats in the region. In this regard, the two highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, mutual support and solidarity within regional and international platforms.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Turkish Foreign Minister on the current regional situation, including realities in the region in the post-conflict period and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Jeyhun Bayramov identified ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution and other legislative acts as major obstacles to the peace process.Jeyhun Bayramov also provided insights into Azerbaijan’s Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the preparations for the conference.Turkish FM Hakan Fidan emphasized that Türkiye always supports the fraternal Azerbaijan’s efforts towards peace and construction in the region, expressing his hope that the process would be concluded soon.They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual concern at the meeting.

News.Az