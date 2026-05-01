Minval Politika releases new footage on alleged Ocampo campaign against Armenian government - VIDEO

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Minval Politika has released further footage it says shows former International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo discussing alleged funding behind campaigns linked to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the footage, Ocampo refers to ‘rich Armenians’, ‘Russian-Armenians’ creating a fund, and money from an ‘Armenian from Russia’. He also discusses an American foundation, a case before the ICC, a social media campaign, and work he says was initially done pro bono, News.Az reports, citing Minval Politika.

The footage appears to add a financial layer to earlier allegations made by Minval Politika about a wider pressure campaign against Azerbaijan.

In one exchange, Ocampo is heard asking whether the people involved are part of the government or NGOs. The response says they ‘live in Russia’.

In another part of the footage, Ocampo says a group of Russian-Armenians is creating a fund to finance what he describes as a more sustainable campaign.

The video also includes remarks about anonymity. One speaker says those involved do not want problems with Russia and that anonymity is important. Asked whether the people are inside or outside Russia, another speaker says they travel abroad and have interests everywhere.

In a separate exchange, Ocampo says he received money from Armenians. When asked whether it came from the United States, he says it was money from an Armenian from Russia.

The footage also includes a reference to ‘Devesa’, described in the conversation as someone Ocampo hired, though the available material does not establish the person’s full role.

Minval Politika argues that the new footage points to a more organised structure behind the alleged campaign, involving funding, lobbying, media messaging and access to political networks.

The outlet also links the alleged funding network to Armenian businessmen with ties to Russia. It names Samvel Karapetyan and Ruben Vardanyan among figures it says may be connected to wider efforts against Azerbaijan. These claims have not been independently verified by AnewZ.

The latest video follows an earlier Minval Politika report alleging that Ocampo had discussed ways to influence European policy towards Azerbaijan, including through the European Parliament, legal action and pressure on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In that earlier report, the outlet alleged that the campaign involved Armenian lobbying networks, European political figures and financial support from Armenian businessmen living in Russia. It also claimed the material raised questions over possible interference in Armenia’s internal politics, including remarks linked to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Minval Politika also points to Ocampo’s reference to funding commitments lasting until May. The outlet presents this as significant in the context of Armenia’s political calendar and argues that the alleged campaign may have had an internal Armenian dimension as well.

The outlet says earlier footage involving Ocampo’s son, Tomas Moreno Ocampo, included remarks about the possible removal of Pashinyan. Minval Politika argues that this raises questions over whether the alleged campaign was aimed only at increasing pressure on Azerbaijan, or also at influencing Armenia’s political direction.

Minval Politika says the videos are authentic and were not altered by artificial intelligence.

For now, the new material widens the question. The issue is no longer only whether legal arguments were used to pressure Azerbaijan. It is also who funded the campaign, what role political networks may have played, and whether European institutions will investigate the allegations.

News.Az