Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull religious cooperation

Ramin Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Religious Affairs, met with a Turkish delegation headed by Safi Arpaguş, director of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss the development of friendly and brotherly relations and the strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas.

The officials stressed the importance of sharing expertise in the context of state and religious relations, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Mammadov described the upcoming 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku as a crucial platform for strengthening religious solidarity, promoting a healthy religious mindset, and developing state–religion relations based on constitutional principles.

Arpaguş expressed confidence that cooperation between the relevant institutions of both countries would further develop in the future.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az