Azerbaijan, Türkiye to launch joint military exercises
- 1025934
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-turkiye-to-launch-joint-military-exercises Copied
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
In accordance with the military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a flag exchange ceremony was held in Nakhchivan.
The ceremony took place as part of the preparations for the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise and the "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-2025" joint live-fire tactical exercise, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.