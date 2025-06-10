Azerbaijan, Türkiye to launch joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a flag exchange ceremony was held in Nakhchivan.

The ceremony took place as part of the preparations for the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise and the "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-2025" joint live-fire tactical exercise, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

