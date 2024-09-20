Azerbaijan, UAE enhance civil aviation cooperation ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A two-day meeting has commenced in Baku between representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The primary goal of the meeting is to share insights gained from organizing the COP28 event in Dubai and to enhance collaboration in the field of civil aviation.This exchange is particularly timely as Baku prepares to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).Azerbaijan's delegation is led by senior management from Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, while the UAE's representatives include officials from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Dubai airports, executives from Jetex, a company specializing in business aviation and VIP services, as well as representatives from Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).The meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the areas of sustainable development and climate change. A key focus of the discussions is the UAE's expertise in organizing global events, which will be instrumental as Baku prepares for COP29.The collaboration between Azerbaijan and UAE aviation industry representatives aims to foster the exchange of innovative solutions and best practices. Discussions cover a range of topics, including logistics, flight safety, air traffic management, and passenger comfort enhancement. Additionally, the integration of digital technologies and improving airport management efficiency are central to the agenda.

