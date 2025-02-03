Azerbaijan, UAE focus on investments in key priority areas

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. Photo: The Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ADQ Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

During the meeting, the parties mulled investments in key priority areas between Azerbaijan and the UAE, News.Az reports.

“We had the pleasure of meeting Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADQ. We explored opportunities for collaboration in trade, investments, energy, agriculture, and finance to further strengthen the economic partnership between our countries,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Our discussions also focused on the operations of the Joint Investment Fund and investments in key priority areas,” he stated.

News.Az