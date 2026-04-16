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Earthquake forces closure of Fort Churchill visitor center

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Earthquake forces closure of Fort Churchill visitor center
Fort Churchill visitor center closes after quake damage

The visitor center at Fort Churchill State Historic Park has been closed indefinitely after sustaining damage from recent earthquake activity in the area.

Park officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution while engineers and maintenance crews assess the building and determine the extent of the structural damage. Ensuring the safety of visitors and staff remains the top priority before any reopening decision is made, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the visitor center is closed, Fort Churchill State Historic Park remains open to the public. Outdoor areas of the park are still accessible, allowing visitors to continue exploring the site.

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Authorities have asked for patience as inspections continue and repairs are evaluated. A reopening timeline has not yet been announced.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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