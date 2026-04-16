Earthquake forces closure of Fort Churchill visitor center

Park officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution while engineers and maintenance crews assess the building and determine the extent of the structural damage. Ensuring the safety of visitors and staff remains the top priority before any reopening decision is made, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the visitor center is closed, Fort Churchill State Historic Park remains open to the public. Outdoor areas of the park are still accessible, allowing visitors to continue exploring the site.

Authorities have asked for patience as inspections continue and repairs are evaluated. A reopening timeline has not yet been announced.