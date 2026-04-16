Iran warns US actions in Persian Gulf risk further regional escalation

The top diplomat made the remarks during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He cautioned that such actions would further complicate the situation in the region, referring to US efforts to impose what Washington calls a “naval blockade” on the Islamic Republic by seeking to disrupt shipping to and from the strait.

Araghchi also outlined the latest regional developments following the announcement of a two-week lull in attacks against the Islamic Republic by Washington.

Announcing the decision, US President Donald Trump said a 10-point proposal put forward by the Islamic Republic served as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

However, following ceasefire talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tehran said that Washington’s “excessive demands” had prevented the negotiations from succeeding.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi expressed appreciation for the decision by China and Russia to oppose what he described as an “unreasonable” and one-sided draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council earlier this month on regional developments.

On April 7, Beijing and Moscow vetoed a Security Council resolution aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which it shut to what it described as hostile shipping following the launch of what Tehran calls unprovoked US-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister said China’s and Russia’s opposition to the draft resolution had helped prevent further escalation of existing tensions.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister praised the resilience and self-reliance of the Iranian people throughout the conflict.

Wang also emphasized Beijing’s readiness to help advance diplomacy and bring an end to the situation described by Press TV as foreign aggression against the Islamic Republic.