Azerbaijan, UAE sign four documents to strengthen energy partnership

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four documents on energy cooperation, News.Az reports.

The signed documents include the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on investment cooperation on electricity transmission projects, Framework Agreement on Strategic Collaboration in further strengthening renewable and clean energy capacities of Azerbaijan and enabling Green Energy Export Operations and Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for the construction of onshore solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW, Strategic Partnership Agreement between SOCAR and ADNOC.

The MoU envisages the creation of a framework for investment cooperation in the energy sector, especially in electricity transmission projects, the development of the network, the exchange of technical knowledge and experience. The strategic cooperation document covers cooperation and investment opportunities in new areas such as the rooftop solar projects, green hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production and export of green energy, along with 2 GW solar and 2 GW wind onshore projects, 6 GW offshore wind energy. Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for the construction of 1 GW solar and wind onshore projects to be installed in Azerbaijan reflects the implementation measures of 2 solar and 1 wind energy projects for 2024-2027.

News.Az