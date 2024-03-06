Azerbaijan, UK discuss setting up working group in agriculture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country Fergus Auld.

Minister Majnun Mammadov provided insights into the state support to the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. He noted that the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan entered a new stage of development thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s care and attention to the development of the non-oil sector in the country in recent years. The minister also commended the implementation of agrarian reforms and huge support measures implemented by the state that provide for the further development of agriculture.

Emphasizing that President Ilham Aliyev declared the liberated territories as a green energy zone, the minister pointed out the great agricultural potential of these territories.

The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s willingness to cooperate with friendly countries in restoration and development of agriculture in the liberated territories, also affirming possibility of exploring investment opportunities with British companies in these territories and in the field of application of advanced experiences.

The meeting focused on the strengthening of cooperation and the legal framework between Azerbaijan and the Great Britain in the field of agriculture, setting up a joint Working Group in the field of agriculture between the two countries, signing of a memorandum of understanding and preparation of an action plan, increasing the turnover of agricultural and food products, further increasing productivity in the agricultural field, efficient use of land and water resources, digitalisation of agriculture, transfer of advanced agricultural technologies, support of UK experts in breed improvement in livestock, implementation of experimental programs in the fields of scientific research and education in the agricultural sector.

News.Az