Azerbaijan, UK discuss strengthening strategic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Europe and North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty held talks on Thursday to review the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–UK cooperation. The discussions covered political dialogue, energy security, trade, and investment.

The sides also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities to further advance the Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

News.Az