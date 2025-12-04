Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional cooperation in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Vienna on Wednesday on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting to discuss the development of the strong friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting also covered the current security situation in the wider region and the measures being taken to ensure regional peace and stability, and underlined the importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, and transport-communication projects, including the implementation of regional connectivity initiatives.

The ministers stressed the importance of continued close cooperation within international organisations and emphasised that mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes positively to regional collaboration.

