Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia mull increasing cargo transportation to Iran, China

Representatives of railway departments of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Georgia come together in Odessa to discuss the possibilities of increasing cargo transportation to China and Iran, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) said in a message on May 31.

Acting Director of the Commercial Department at the JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Anatoly Mumrenko, Director of the Regional Branch of "Odessa Railway" of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Vyacheslav Eremin, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Igbal Huseynov, Director of the Freight Transport Branch at Georgian Railways Guram Guramishvili, and others attended the event.

Addressing the event, Huseynov noted that after receiving the cargo in Poti, Azerbaijan guarantees that the cargo will be unloaded in Iran within four days and sent further to the destination point. He stressed that the delivery time is a priority factor in this business.

Mumrenko noted that within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the volume of cargo transportation in direction of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is increasing, and the Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations to establish single tariff rates on this route.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

