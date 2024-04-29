Azerbaijan, UNDP mull long-term cooperation in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Monday held a meeting with Alessandra Roccasalvo, UNDP Resident Representative in the country, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The development of long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNDP in the energy sector was considered within the green energy technologies, extensive use of energy efficiency, as well as the chairmanship of COP29, and cooperation opportunities were evaluated.

The current implementation status of projects implemented by Azerbaijan on the production and export of renewable energy sources, the establishment of regional green energy interconnectors, as well as measures taken in the field of energy efficiency were discussed. It was noted that the energy supply of the liberated territories is based on the concept of the green energy zone, and plans to direct the energy produced here to export along with domestic consumption.

During the conversation, ideas were exchanged regarding measures to be taken in terms of energy efficiency in municipalities, public buildings, and schools, the activities of the newly created Energy Efficiency Fund, the establishment of centralized heat supply using renewable energy, as well as the preparation and implementation of the National Plan for Electromobility.

The course implemented by our country in the direction of the development of renewable energy was appreciated and it was noted that the UNDP is ready for cooperation in the relevant areas.

News.Az