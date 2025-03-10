Azerbaijan unearths 23 mass graves in its liberated areas since 2021

A mass grave was discovered in the liberated Sarijali village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district. Photo: AZERTAC

Twenty-three mass graves have been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories since 2021.

This is reflected in an assessment report by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) titled "Accounting for the Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan," News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to report, the remains of 187 individuals were uncovered at these sites and have been handed over for further investigation.

The report also mentions that biological samples were collected from families, and DNA profiles have been obtained to identify the missing Azerbaijanis whose remains were discovered.

