Azerbaijan, UNICEF discuss cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Woman and Children Problems Hijran Huseynova have met UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Afshan Khan, AzerTag reports.

Mr. Ahmadov informed the regional director about the state child policy carried out in Azerbaijan. He said care and attention to the children is one of the priorities in the country. The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the works done by the State Committee for Family, Woman and Children Problems.

Afshan Khan, in turn, said she supports the projects carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of protecting the children`s rights. She stressed the importance of implementation of such projects.

