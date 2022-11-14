Azerbaijan, UNIDO ink new cooperation document

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) signed a cooperation document, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The document is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“The signing of the document on cooperation framework for 2022-2026 between the government of Azerbaijan and the UNIDO will facilitate the strengthening of the cooperation with the organization and the implementation of the mechanisms serving the sustainable development goals in our country,” he said.

News.Az