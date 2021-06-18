Azerbaijan unveils amount of natural gas exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported more than 7 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (the South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline in January-May of 2021, which accounts for 48.3 percent of total natural gas export, according to the State Statistical Committee.

During the first five months of this year, some 14.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas was transported via main natural gas pipelines in Azerbaijan, which is 8.9 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

News.Az

