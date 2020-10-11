Azerbaijan urges int’l community to take decisive steps against Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned Armenia’s ongoing military aggression, urging the international community to take decisive steps to force the aggressor Armenia to comply with international law and its international obligations.

In a statement, the ministry said despite the agreement reached during the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with Russia’s mediation, to observe a humanitarian ceasefire from 12:00 pm on October 10, 2020, the Armenian armed forces continue to grossly violate the agreement.

It that immediately after the establishment of a humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces fired on Agdam and Tartar regions of Azerbaijan.

“A few hours later, Armenian armed forces tried to attack in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrayil. A medical worker was seriously injured as a result of the shooting by the Armenian armed forces of a sanitary medical vehicle, clearly marked with a white flag, collecting the bodies of Armenian soldiers in the area of Sugovshan,” said the statement.

On the night of October 11, Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan and far beyond the frontline, came under rocket fire by the Armenian armed forces, said the ministry, noting that the attack killed seven civilians and injured 39 others, including minors.

The Azerbaijani side pointed out that the shelling of civilians and cities by the Armenian armed forces after the humanitarian ceasefire agreement is another clear example of barbarism and shows that the ceasefire calls of the Armenian leadership are nothing but hypocrisy.

“Armenia's deliberate firing on civilians, homes, civilian objects and medical personnel as part of its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan once again demonstrates the country's disregard for fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, as well as shows that it is clearly violating its obligations and is far from the principles of humanism,” read the statement.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned these acts of aggression by Armenia and called on the international community to take decisive steps to force the aggressor Armenia to comply with international law and its international obligations.

The full responsibility for the situation in the region lies with the Armenian political and military leadership, the ministry added.

News.Az